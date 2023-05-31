Mourinho downplays Sevilla fear factor ahead of Europa League final

Jose Mourinho said Tuesday that “history does not play” as he prepares his Roma team to face Europa League specialists Sevilla in the final in Budapest.

The Italian side, who can finish no higher than fifth in Serie A, meet the six-time winners at the Puskas Arena, just 12 months after they won the inaugural Europa Conference League.

Mourinho said Roma deserved to be in the showpiece match in the Hungarian capital after an arduous journey.