Saif drowns Police FC in BPL goal-fest

Prothom Alo English Desk
Saif Sporting Club's Jamal Bhuyan passes the ball during the BPL football match against Bangladesh Police FC at the Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi on 25 April, 2022
Saif Sporting Club recorded an overwhelming 6-1 goals victory over Bangladesh Police Football Club in the second phase of TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football held on Monday at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi, reports BSS.

In the day's match, Uzbek midfielder Asror Gafurov scored a brace while Nigerian forward Mfon Udoh and his compatriot Emeka Ogbugh, forward Foysal Ahmed Fahim and midfielder Shajjad Hossain supported him with a lone goal for Saif who led the first half by 3-1 goals. Djedje Maximin Djawa scored a consolation goal for Police FC.

Mfon Udoh opened an account scoring the first goal for Saif in the 26th minute while Emeka Ogbugh doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Saif in the 31st minute of the match.

Asror scored the third goal for the winning team in the 39th minute while foreign recruit Djedje Maximin Djawa pulled one back scoring a lone goal for Police in the 45+2nd minute of the match.

After the breather, Saif SC continued their onslaught as Asror scored his second and fourth goal for Saif in the 69th minute while Foysal Ahmed Fahim further widened the Saif's margin scoring the fifth goal in the 78th minute.

Shajjad Hossain sealed the victory scoring the sixth goal for Saif in the 82nd minute of the match.

Saif SC completely dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Police FC were totally off-coloured.

The day's win saw, Saif SC improved their tally with 18 points from 12 matches while Bangladesh Police Football Club remained at their previous credit of 16 points playing the same number of matches.

Saif SC will play against old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society while Bangladesh Police Football Club meet Abahani Limited, Dhakai in their respective next matches scheduled to be held on 30 April.

Earlier in the first phase, Saif SC edged past Bangladesh Police Football Club by a solitary goal held at Bir Flight lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

