Saif drowns Police FC in BPL goal-fest

Saif Sporting Club recorded an overwhelming 6-1 goals victory over Bangladesh Police Football Club in the second phase of TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football held on Monday at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi, reports BSS.

In the day's match, Uzbek midfielder Asror Gafurov scored a brace while Nigerian forward Mfon Udoh and his compatriot Emeka Ogbugh, forward Foysal Ahmed Fahim and midfielder Shajjad Hossain supported him with a lone goal for Saif who led the first half by 3-1 goals. Djedje Maximin Djawa scored a consolation goal for Police FC.