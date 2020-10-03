Salahuddin elected BFF president again

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin
Kazi Mohammad SalahuddinFile Photo

Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin has been elected president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) for the fourth consecutive term.

He will lead the country’s football for four more years.

Salauddin bagged 94 votes while his challenger Badal Roy got 40 votes.

Independent candidate Shafiqul Islam Manik got only one vote.

Advertisement

Abdus Salam Murshedy has been elected vice president beating Sheikh Mohammad Aslam.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) and much talked about BFF election 2020 were held Saturday at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital.

A 21-member full panel named Sommillito Parishad led by Salahuddin competed against the Sheikh Mohammad Aslam-led 19-member Samonnay Parishad in the election.

More News

Liverpool forward Mane tests positive for COVID-19

Liverpool's Sadio Mane

BFF goes to polls today

Bangladesh Football Federation president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin

Lewandowski handed UEFA Player of the Year award

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski after winning the Player of the year UEFA

Majestic Messi fires 10-men Barca to big win at Celta

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi celebrates their second goal.