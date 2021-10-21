Sane strikes twice as spotless Bayern sink Benfica

Leroy Sane struck twice in the second half to inspire Bayern Munich to a 4-0 win at Benfica on Wednesday, as the German giants maintained their perfect record in the Champions League group stage this season.

Bayern have now won three games in three without conceding a goal and have one foot in the next round with a five-point lead at the top of Group E.

"It's clear to see how hungry we are, that's one of our biggest strengths," Sane told broadcaster DAZN.