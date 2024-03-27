Brazil draw six-goal thriller with Spain as Endrick, Yamal dazzle

Brazil snatched a late leveller to share an entertaining and occasionally heated 3-3 friendly draw with Spain on Tuesday as youngsters Lamine Yamal and Endrick dazzled.

Lucas Paqueta fired home a stoppage-time penalty to deny La Roja victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, after the hosts had taken a late lead.

Spain captain Rodri scored two heavily debated penalties of his own in a pulsating battle under a closed roof in the Spanish capital.