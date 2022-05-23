Serie A champions AC Milan now eye European glory

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said his side should savour their first Serie A title in 11 years, secured with a 3-0 win at Sassuolo on Sunday, but challenged his players to get ready to compete with the best teams in Europe next season.

A double from Olivier Giroud and a Franck Kessie strike earned Milan a final-day victory at Sassuolo to take the trophy ahead of rivals Inter Milan.