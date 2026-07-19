The 5 battles that could decide the World Cup final

The 19-year-old Cubarsi has been an absolute rock in Spain’s defence during this World Cup. Playing every single minute of the tournament, he has been part of a backline that leaked just one goal. Conversely, the 28-year-old Romero is a battle-hardened veteran of the Argentine defence, renowned for his ruthless physicality. His relentless, combative defending is a constant nightmare for opposition attackers.

Romero has also found the net this tournament, scoring against Egypt, but the primary objective for both men remains identical: keeping their respective defences watertight. Despite his youth, Cubarsi's mature passing and flawless positioning have added a new dimension to La Roja’s backline. The contrast between Romero’s raw, primal power and Cubarsi's measured, textbook composure could very well decide the fate of the final.