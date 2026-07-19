The 5 battles that could decide the World Cup final
Is today's final simply a midfield battle between Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez and Spain’s Rodri? Not at all. Beyond that, the pitch will play host to several other captivating duels as players strive to outperform each other in their respective positions. The final between Argentina and Spain is, in essence, a tapestry of these individual contests.
Unai Simon vs Emiliano Martinez
Two goalkeepers, two polar-opposite personalities. Simon is quiet, almost invisible, until his team desperately needs him. He boasts a record six clean sheets in this World Cup, conceding just a single goal across seven matches. On the other side stands Martinez, nicknamed ‘Dibu’—the very definition of theatricality. The footballing world still vividly remembers his iconic extra-time block against Randal Kolo Muani in the Qatar World Cup final.
Martinez has registered nine saves this tournament, though his usual razor-sharp edge appears slightly blunted. German legend Oliver Kahn described Simon as a reliable, calm footballer, whilst assessing Martinez as an aggressive goalkeeper possessing sublime reflexes. The destiny of a potential penalty shootout may well hinge on this clash of philosophies.
Pau Cubarsi vs Cristian Romero
The 19-year-old Cubarsi has been an absolute rock in Spain’s defence during this World Cup. Playing every single minute of the tournament, he has been part of a backline that leaked just one goal. Conversely, the 28-year-old Romero is a battle-hardened veteran of the Argentine defence, renowned for his ruthless physicality. His relentless, combative defending is a constant nightmare for opposition attackers.
Romero has also found the net this tournament, scoring against Egypt, but the primary objective for both men remains identical: keeping their respective defences watertight. Despite his youth, Cubarsi's mature passing and flawless positioning have added a new dimension to La Roja’s backline. The contrast between Romero’s raw, primal power and Cubarsi's measured, textbook composure could very well decide the fate of the final.
Marc Cucurella vs Nahuel Molina
Occupying the left flank of Spain’s defence, Marc Cucurella has played every single minute of the tournament. However, his influence extends far beyond the backline; he effectively roams the entire pitch. His explosive pace on the counter-attack and precise crossing are a constant source of anxiety for opponents. Whether Gonzalo Montiel or Nahuel Molina starts on Argentina’s right flank, their primary task will be to neutralise Cucurella’s blistering pace.
On the flip side, Molina's own speed and overlapping runs down Argentina's right have frequently unlocked opposition defences. Yet, he also retains a worrying habit of committing errors that lead to goals—mistakes Cucurella will be eagerly waiting to exploit.
Mikel Oyarzabal vs Julian Alvarez
Oyarzabal serves as the focal point of Spain’s attack, having racked up five goals and an assist in this World Cup. He operates quietly but lethally around the goalmouth, with his intelligent positional rotation and movement inside the penalty box consistently tormenting opposition defenders. Meanwhile, Julian Alvarez has emerged as Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni’s preferred choice in the starting line-up ahead of Lautaro Martinez.
This preference stems from Alvarez's high-intensity pressing, which is highly effective at disrupting the opposition's build-up play. In that sense, Alvarez is not merely a clinical finisher, but also the team's first line of defence. With both Alvarez and Oyarzabal capable of pressing one another intensely, this duel could dictate which side wrests control of the ball.
Lamine Yamal vs Lionel Messi
While many variables will be at play during the match, the ultimate destination of the trophy today will likely rest on the shoulders of these two individuals. At 39, Messi is playing the final World Cup match of his legendary career. With eight goals and four assists in this tournament, he is the runaway frontrunner for the Golden Ball. Conversely, the 19-year-old Yamal stands as the vanguard of football's next generation.
Yamal has scored just once in this World Cup, with opposition defences frequently doubling down to contain him. Nevertheless, his electric pace and dazzling dribbling down the right flank remains Spain's most explosive weapon. It is a clash between the twilight of a golden era and the dawning of a new day—an epic battle marking the ultimate passing of the footballing torch.