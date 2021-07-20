Sheikh Jamal beat Sheikh Russel 2-0

Sheikh Russel remained at the seventh slot with 27 points from 18 outings; star-studded Bashundhara Kings are dominating the league securing 49 points from 18 matches.
In the day's other match, Saif Sporting Club earned a 4-3 victory over Arambagh Krira Sangha at the same venue.
With the win, Saif SC advanced to the sixth slot in the league table securing 29 points from 18 matches; Arambagh remained at the bottom of the standings with five points from 17 matches.
Emmanuel, Maraz, Fahim and Jamal Bhuiyan scored one each for the winners; Abdukodirov, Ugli and Arafat struck for Arambagh.