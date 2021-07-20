Sheikh Jamal beat Sheikh Russel 2-0

Football

Former champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club moved to the second slot in the 13-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football 2020-21 standings, beating Sheikh Russel 2-0 Monday.

After a goalless first half at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Gambian footballers Suleiman Silla and Omar Jobe scored two quick goals in six minutes (60th and 66th minutes) for Sheikh Jamal.

Sheikh Russel remained at the seventh slot with 27 points from 18 outings; star-studded Bashundhara Kings are dominating the league securing 49 points from 18 matches.

In the day's other match, Saif Sporting Club earned a 4-3 victory over Arambagh Krira Sangha at the same venue.

With the win, Saif SC advanced to the sixth slot in the league table securing 29 points from 18 matches; Arambagh remained at the bottom of the standings with five points from 17 matches.

Emmanuel, Maraz, Fahim and Jamal Bhuiyan scored one each for the winners; Abdukodirov, Ugli and Arafat struck for Arambagh.

