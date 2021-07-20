Sheikh Jamal beat Sheikh Russel 2-0

Former champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club moved to the second slot in the 13-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football 2020-21 standings, beating Sheikh Russel 2-0 Monday.

After a goalless first half at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Gambian footballers Suleiman Silla and Omar Jobe scored two quick goals in six minutes (60th and 66th minutes) for Sheikh Jamal.