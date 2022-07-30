Ronaldo says he will play in Man Utd friendly against Rayo Vallecano

United have said players not involved in the 21-man travelling squad for the Atletico game --- a list that includes new signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen -- "will take part in Sunday's game against Rayo Vallecano, while others are ill or injured."
Erik ten Hag, the new United manager, insisted earlier this month that Ronaldo was "not for sale".
"We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that's it and I'm looking forward to working with him," he said.
"I have read it, but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale, he is in our plans and we want success together."
The former Real Madrid and Juventus player finished as United's top-scorer last season with 24 goals.
But the campaign as a whole was a huge disappointment for the club, with a sixth-place finish in the Premier League meaning they missed out on qualification for the Champions League.
United start their Premier League campaign at home to Brighton on 7 August.