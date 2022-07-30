Ronaldo says he will play in Man Utd friendly against Rayo Vallecano

Cristiano Ronaldo has indicated he will feature in Manchester United's friendly with Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday amid ongoing speculation over his future with the English giants.

The 37-year-old Portugal forward, who missed the club's pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia for personal reasons, reportedly wants to leave the club he rejoined last year.

Ronaldo was also left out of United's squad for Saturday's friendly with Atletico Madrid in Oslo.

But he suggested on Instagram he will face another La Liga side in Rayo Vallecano.

Commenting on a post by a Ronaldo fan page about him missing the game in Norway, Ronaldo wrote Friday: "Domingo o rei joga" which translates as "Sunday the king plays".