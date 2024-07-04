Golden boots and title chances – Euro in numbers

With eight teams left in the tournament the numbers around Euro 2024 are becoming clearer, with Spain, England and France all considered likely winners and a race for top scorer that is still very tight.

The Opta Analyst prediction index gives Spain a 19.48 per cent chance of adding a fourth European championship title and a first since 2012, with England hot on their heels at 18.98 per cent despite very unconvincing performances.

France, who have also failed to fire, are third with an 18.18 per cent chance of winning, followed by Germany, who face Spain in the quarter-finals on Friday and are listed as having a 17.15 per cent chance of success.

Turkey, who pulled off a stunning 2-1 win in one of the games of the tournament against Austria on Tuesday, have a mere 3.49 per cent chance of winning the Henri Delaunay trophy, according to Opta's statistical model.