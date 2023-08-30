Haaland wins PFA Player of the Year award

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland scooped the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award on Tuesday after his stellar first season with the treble winners.

England and Aston Villa star Rachel Daly won the women’s prize, voted for by fellow players.

Organised by the Professional Footballers’ Association, the awards salute the best male and female players in English football in 2023.

Haaland enjoyed a stunning debut season for City, hitting 52 goals in all competitions as Pep Guardiola’s men won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.