The same Messi, the same Mbappe: waiting for another beginning

More than three and a half years have passed since that epic night at Lusail. Yet some nights never truly end.

On a quiet evening in Paris, perhaps sitting beneath the soft lights of his living room, does Kylian Mbappe still see Emiliano Martinez''s incredible save every time he closes his eyes? Does he still hear the deafening roar of Argentina's sky-blue-and-white celebrations after the penalty shootout?

Even a superhuman hat-trick could not erase the pain of missing out on the trophy. A Golden Boot is no substitute for a World Cup title.

Mbappe, of course, had already won the World Cup four years before Lionel Messi finally lifted it. Yet the wound from the 2022 final remains fresh. In a recent interview with French newspaper Le Parisien, teammate Warren Zaire-Emery asked him which match he would replay if given the chance.

Mbappe did not hesitate.

"The 2022 final against Argentina. If I could, I''d change the result."

He cannot rewrite history, but he now has another opportunity to win the one trophy that Messi, the magician, denied him.

There is only one problem.

Messi is still here.