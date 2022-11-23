Injured France defender Hernandez out of World Cup

France defender Lucas Hernandez will miss the rest of the World Cup after injuring his knee in the defending champions' opening victory against Australia, the team said on Wednesday.

The Bayern Munich defender tore an anterior cruciate ligament in the 4-1 win over the Socceroos on Tuesday, the French Football Federation said, and joins a growing injury list.

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema was ruled out of the tournament with a left thigh injury on Saturday.