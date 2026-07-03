Salah starts for Egypt in World Cup knockout after injury
Egypt's talisman and captain Mohamed Salah was named to start the last-32 World Cup encounter with Australia in Texas on Friday following a hamstring niggle.
The former Liverpool attacker came off in Egypt's final group game, a 1-1 draw with Iran a week ago.
Egypt coach Hossam Hassan had said on Thursday that he was "not sure" if the 34-year-old would be fit to start.
But Hassan named him in a starting XI that also includes Manchester City's Omar Marmoush in attack.
Salah has one goal and two assists so far at the tournament in North America and averages a goal every other game for his country.
Egypt and Australia are both attempting to win a World Cup knockout game for the first time when they meet at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
The winner will face either Lionel Messi's reigning champions Argentina or debutants Cape Verde in the last 16.
Teams
Australia: Patrick Beach, Alessandro Circati, Jordan Bos, Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O'Neill, Aziz Behich, Nestory Irankunda, Harry Souttar, Cristian Volpato, Jackson Irvine, Lucas Herrington.
Egypt: Mostafa Shobeir, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Rami Rabia, Karim Hafez, Hamdy Fathy, Marawan Attia, Mostafa Zico, Emam Ashour, Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush.