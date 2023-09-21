Late penalty crushes Bangladesh hearts against India

Bangladesh fought valiantly against India, kept the neighbours at bay for 83 minutes before a late penalty crushed their hearts as they succumbed to their second straight defeat in Group A of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Thursday.
India’s star forward Sunil Chhetri converted the penalty against Bangladesh keeper Mitul Marma, who dived at the correct corner but couldn’t save the shot.
India had more chances in the match but the Bangladesh keeper Mitul was up to the challenge, making three incredible saves late in the first half.
Bangladesh were guilty of missing a big chance to score in either half as well. Faisal Ahmed Fahim wasted a decent chance in the first half while Mojibur Rahman Jony squandered a golden opportunity in the second half.
Earlier, Bangladesh lost their opening match against Myanmar by the same margin owing to an own goal.
The Bangladesh Asiad team will next play hosts China on Sunday.