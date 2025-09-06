Messi hits emotional brace in final home game

Lionel Messi scored twice for Argentina in emotional scenes in Buenos Aires on Thursday while Uruguay, Colombia and Paraguay joined the reigning champions at next year's World Cup.

In his last home qualifier for his country and with Argentina having already booked their place in North America, Messi struck in the 39th and 80th minutes to bag a 3-0 win over Venezuela.

Messi, who has won the Ballon d'Or eight times, sparkled in front of an adoring crowd of 80,000 at the Mas Monumental stadium to underline his enduring quality.

The Argentine legend will turn 39 during next year's World Cup, but despite his advanced years he looks set to play another pivotal role as Lionel Scaloni's side defend their crown.