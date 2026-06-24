Lionel Messi turns 39: A look at Argentine legend's glittering career

Argentine legend Lionel Messi, arguably one of the greatest ever to play the beautiful game, turned 39th on Wednesday.

The modern-day footballing legend, nicknamed 'La Pulga' (the Flea in Spanish) and 'Messiah', was born in a humble household in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina.

Messi showed early promise at Newell's Old Boys before joining Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, where his rapid rise quickly established him as a generational talent.