Penalty controversy as Real reach quarters, English duo advance

Gallagher's close-range finish cancelled out Real's 2-1 lead from the first leg last week, but the reigning champions could have progressed inside 90 minutes.

They won a spot-kick midway through the second half when Kylian Mbappe was hauled down by Clement Lenglet after accelerating into the box.

However, Vinicius Junior blazed his kick high over the bar, and the game went to extra time and then penalties with no further scoring.

The shoot-out hinged on Alvarez's second penalty for Atletico, which he converted. However, a VAR check indicated that he had touched the ball with his standing foot as he slipped before striking to score.

The penalty was disallowed and while Lucas Vazquez later missed for Real, Marcos Llorente hit the bar for Atletico, and it was Antonio Rudiger's effort which squirmed in that proved to be the winner.