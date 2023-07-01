Buoyant Bangladesh eye an upset over Kuwait

Bangladesh will take on Kuwait in their first semifinal at the SAFF Championship in 14 years with their sights firmly set on an upset victory at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, India today (Saturday), reports news agency BSS.

T Sports will telecast the match live which will kick off at 4:00pm Bangladesh Standard Time.

Bangladesh began the tournament with a 0-2 defeat against Lebanon before bouncing back with 2-1 and 3-1 victories over the Maldives and Bhutan respectively to book a place in the semifinal as Group B runners-up.