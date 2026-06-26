Mbappe vs Haaland as France face Norway in World Cup group decider

A mouthwatering duel between in-form goalscorers Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland will take centre stage at the World Cup on Friday as France face Norway in a crucial Group I decider.

Real Madrid star Mbappe and Manchester City striker Haaland have started the tournament in blistering form, neck-and-neck on four goals apiece in the race for the Golden Boot, just behind leader Lionel Messi on five.

On Friday the two forwards will meet in a heavyweight collision at Foxborough, outside Boston at 3:00 pm local time (2000 GMT), with top spot in the group up for grabs.

France, who looked majestic in swatting aside Senegal and Iraq, hold a slight advantage, with their superior goal difference meaning Les Bleus need only a draw to clinch first place in the group.