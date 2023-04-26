Bangladesh girls thrash Turkmenistan 6-0

Bangladesh women’s Under-17 team thrashed their Turkmenistani counterparts 6-0 in their opening group-stage match of the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore on Wednesday.
Thuinuye Marma scored a brace while Puja Das, Ruma Akter, Sauravi Akanda Prity, Sree Moti Trishna scored one goal each to ensure a dominant victory for the Bangladesh girls.
Bangladesh were on the attack from the get go and got an early reward when midfielder Puja made it 1-0 inside three minutes.
Just two minutes later, Thuinuye scored her first goal of the match. She completed her brace in the 53rd minute, making it 4-0 for Bangladesh.
Before that, in the 39th minute defender and captain Ruma scored the team’s third goal.
The fifth goal came from a penalty, expertly taken by forward Sauravi. The sixth and final goal of the match also came from the spot, this time forward Trishna putting the ball in the net.
Bangladesh’s second and final group-stage match will be against the hosts Singapore on 30 April.
This is the first overseas trip for most of the players in the Bangladesh squad. Coach Golam Rabbani had said that the young footballers aren’t nervous about it all, which his charges proved on the field.