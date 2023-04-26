Bangladesh girls thrash Turkmenistan 6-0

Bangladesh women’s Under-17 team thrashed their Turkmenistani counterparts 6-0 in their opening group-stage match of the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore on Wednesday.

Thuinuye Marma scored a brace while Puja Das, Ruma Akter, Sauravi Akanda Prity, Sree Moti Trishna scored one goal each to ensure a dominant victory for the Bangladesh girls.