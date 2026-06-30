Messi: The boy who made me switch from Brazil to Argentina

I wasn't always an Argentina fan. Like countless children growing up in the late nineties and early 2000 I too was a supporter of Brazil back in the day.

Argentina meant rivalry. If anyone had told me then that in a few years I would be rooting for the Albiceleste, I would have laughed at them and at the ridiculousness of the thought.

One thing you have to understand about people’s obsession with Brazil and Argentina football teams here in Bangladesh is that it's often a family tradition to support the same team for generations.