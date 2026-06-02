Bangladesh hope to bounce back against Nepal after correcting mistakes

The Bangladesh women’s football team has been left mentally shaken after a 3-0 defeat to India. Bangladesh had beaten India 3-0 and 3-1 in the previous two editions of the SAFF Women’s Championship, making Sunday’s loss a significant setback in their quest for a third consecutive title.

Having failed to overcome India, Bangladesh finished as group runners-up and will now face Nepal in the semi-finals on 3 June.

The players were not scheduled for training in Goa on Monday. Instead, they took part in a recovery session, which is routinely held on the day following a match.