Pele’s health improving, say doctors

On Monday, Pele took to social media to show his support for Brazil's national team in their World Cup round of 16 match against South Korea, saying he would watch the game from hospital.
The heavily favored Brazilians beat the South Korean squad 4-1 on Monday night to advance to the quarter-finals.
During the game, Brazil's players unfurled a banner on the pitch with a photo of the soccer great during his 1970 World Cup win that simply read: "Pele!"
The former striker played for Brazil and club sides Santos and the New York Cosmos, helping lead his country to three World Cup championships - in 1958, 1962 and 1970 - a feat no other player has achieved.