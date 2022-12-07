Pele’s health improving, say doctors

Brazilian soccer superstar Pele was showing "progressive improvement" after the 82-year-old was hospitalized last week to re-evaluate his treatment for colon cancer, according to a medical report released on Tuesday.

Pele was also being treated for a respiratory infection, remained in a regular hospital room with stable vital signs and was conscious, medical staff at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital told reporters.

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Pele had a tumor removed from his colon in September last year and has been receiving medical care for ailments on a regular basis.

"The patient continues to show progressive improvement in his general condition, in particular the respiratory infection," doctors said in a statement.