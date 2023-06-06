Once star goalkeeper, Mohsin now helpless at life's goalpost

“Standing under the goal bar, the courageous Mohsin...!”

This is the translated lyric of a song from a popular Bangla movie from the 80's. The song was about the rivalry between Abahani and Mohammedan. The song picturised on actors Jafar Iqbal and Sucharita also gained a lot of popularity. The ‘courageous’ Mohsin was not some fictional character. He was one of the greatest goalkeepers in Bangladesh history Mohammad Mohsin.

Mohsin, who was once considered a style icon and the vigilant guard under the goal bar, is not doing well. He has lost almost everything. The former star goalkeeper has also lost his mental stability. He is currently living in a flat in the capital’s Siddeshwari Circular Road in relative obscurity. The former star footballer is physically ill. He can’t even get treatment for his eyes for the lack of money.