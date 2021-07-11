Tite criticises organisers of Copa once again

Brazil coach Tite hit out at the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) on Saturday, criticising the organisation and singling out the president just moments after Brazil lost in the final to Argentina.

Tite critised the pitches used in the tournament and said players were put at risk because the tournament was thrown together with just two weeks notice.

This year’s Copa America was supposed to be held in Colombia and Argentina but was moved after civil unrest in the former and a surge in Covid-19 cases in the latter.