Mbappe dominates on home return as PSG outclass Lens

Kylian Mbappe dominated his first home start of the season, scoring twice as Ligue 1 champions Paris-Saint Germain defeated last season’s runners up Lens, 3-1, on Saturday.

In a meeting of two teams winless in their first two league matches, PSG emphatically put their season back on track.

The victory lifted them to fourth, two points behind leaders Monaco, who drew on Friday, and Marseille who won earlier Saturday.

“I’d always like things to go the way they did tonight, but in football there are always surprises,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique.

“There was a Champions League rhythm,” the Spaniard said. “My players were very brave and against a team that defends well. We created a lot of chances.”