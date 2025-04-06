Barcelona draw to increase Liga lead after Real Madrid stumble

Barcelona failed to break down a frantic Real Betis defence as they were held to a 1-1 draw in La Liga on Saturday but still gained ground on Real Madrid who earlier conceded deep into added time to lose 2-1 at home to Valencia.

Barcelona moved four points ahead of Real Madrid atop La Liga. Both teams face Champions League first-leg ties this week, Real visit Arsenal on Tuesday and Barcelona play in Dortmund the following evening.

Barcelona cut open Betis in the seventh minute and Gavi slid the ball past goalkeeper Adrian from inside the six-yard box.

But the hosts were unable to turn a series of lively attacks into goals. Instead the visitors hit back after 16 minutes when centreback Natan Souza escaped the clutches of his defender to head home a Giovani Lo Celso corner.