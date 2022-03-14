Torres scores twice as Barca thrash Osasuna, Sevilla slip again

Barcelona continued their La Liga resurgence on Sunday by blowing away Osasuna, with Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on target again in a 4-0 win at Camp Nou.

Three goals in 14 minutes in the first half all but ended the match as a contest as Torres scored twice, the first a penalty, before Aubameyang prodded in a third. Riqui Puig rounded off the victory with 15 minutes left.

Focus now turns to two crunch games this week, against Galatasaray in the Europa League and then next weekend's Clasico against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"If we play with this intensity, we can compete with anyone," said Xavi Hernandez.

A fourth consecutive league victory lifts Barca back up to third in the table, now only five points behind Sevilla and with a game in hand over Julen Lopetegui's side, whose title challenge looks to be over after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano.