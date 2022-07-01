Tottenham complete signing of £60 million Richarlison

Tottenham completed the signing of Richarlison from Everton on a five-year deal for a fee that could reportedly rise to £60 million ($73 million) on Friday.

The Brazilian international will add greater depth to the Spurs forward line, although he has a tough task ahead to dislodge either Harry Kane or Son Heung-min from his two favoured positions up front and on the left of the attack.

Tottenham will pay an initial £50 million fee with a further £10 million in performance-related bonuses.