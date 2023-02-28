Scandal-hit French football chief Noel Le Graet quits

But Le Graet's resignation comes 13 days after the publication of a damning report into management practices at the Paris-based FFF which had been commissioned by the French sports ministry.

"Considering his conduct towards women, his public comments and the governance failings of the FFF, Mr Le Graet no longer has the necessary legitimacy to run and represent French football," the report said.

Le Graet had already agreed in January to step down pending the outcome of the audit, which concluded that he should not return to the role because his "behavioural excesses are incompatible with the carrying out of his functions".