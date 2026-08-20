Messi scores first goal since father’s death

Lionel Messi scored his first goal since his father’s death, pointing to the sky in tribute, but Inter Miami had to settle for a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Union.

The Argentine superstar gave Miami a 2-1 lead in the 26th minute with a trademark curling left-footed shot into the far corner.

After a restrained celebration with teammates, in which he allowed himself a brief smile, the Miami captain pointed his hands toward the sky over Philadelphia.