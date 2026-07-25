Brazil could play friendly in Kolkata, Bangladesh also in discussion
Five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil could travel to India to play an international friendly, according to ESPN Brazil.
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is reportedly in discussions with Indian organisers regarding the proposed match, the Brazilian sports outlet said.
Preliminary talks between Indian representatives and the CBF began during the recently concluded FIFA World Cup. Brazil's interest in playing in India grew largely because of the tremendous enthusiasm shown by Indian supporters throughout the tournament.
The widespread passion of Indian football fans for the Selecao on social media also attracted the attention of Brazilian football authorities.
According to the ESPN Brazil report, Brazil are scheduled to play three international friendlies between September and October. Two of those fixtures in Australia have already been confirmed.
Brazil will face Australia in Townsville on 25 September and in Brisbane on 29 September.
India is now under consideration as the venue for the third friendly, although the opponent has yet to be confirmed. Bangladesh, Singapore and Qatar have also been discussed as potential hosts, but negotiations have progressed only with India.
If the match takes place in Kolkata, it will add another significant chapter to the city's rich football history. In 1977, Brazil's legendary three-time World Cup winner Pele played for New York Cosmos against Mohun Bagan at Eden Gardens.
Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ended in deep disappointment. The Selecao were eliminated in the Round of 16 after losing to Norway, marking Brazil's earliest World Cup exit since 1990.
Vinicius Junior was in outstanding form during the tournament, scoring four goals and providing one assist, but he could not prevent Brazil's elimination.
Under the guidance of experienced coach Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil had hoped to secure a record-extending sixth World Cup title.
Instead, they left the tournament disappointed and are now planning to use the forthcoming friendly matches to rebuild and move on from their World Cup setback.