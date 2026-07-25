Brazil could play friendly in Kolkata, Bangladesh also in discussion

Preliminary talks between Indian representatives and the CBF began during the recently concluded FIFA World Cup. Brazil's interest in playing in India grew largely because of the tremendous enthusiasm shown by Indian supporters throughout the tournament.

The widespread passion of Indian football fans for the Selecao on social media also attracted the attention of Brazilian football authorities.

According to the ESPN Brazil report, Brazil are scheduled to play three international friendlies between September and October. Two of those fixtures in Australia have already been confirmed.