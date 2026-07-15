Scaloni says fatigue not a concern for Argentina in World Cup semi-final

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said he was not concerned about fatigue or his team’s performances on the way to another World Cup semi-final as they prepare to renew their rivalry with England on Wednesday.

The holders will be seeking to make it to consecutive finals by beating Thomas Tuchel’s side in a fixture that evokes 1986 and Diego Maradona, as well as the lingering sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic Ocean.

“We are in good shape and we really can’t wait. This is a World Cup semi-final and our hopes are intact. We are so grateful to these players for getting us here again,” Scaloni told reporters on the eve of the showdown in Atlanta.