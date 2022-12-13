Croatia hope Argentina will behave themselves in semi-final

Croatia are hoping Argentina’s bad-tempered FIFA World Cup quarter-final qualification over the Netherlands with 16 yellow cards and one red will not spill over into Tuesday’s semi-final, coach Zlatko Dalic said on Monday.

The Argentines eventually prevailed on penalties after squandering a two-goal lead but the game was marred by disciplinary violations from both sides throughout.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi exchanged words with Dutch coach Louis van Gaal following the final whistle and called a Dutch player ‘a fool’.