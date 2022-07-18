Bashundhara Kings lift hat-trick BPL title

Bashundhara Kings stormed past Saif Sporting C;ub 2-0 to lift their third Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football title in a row at the Bir Shrestha Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj on Monday, reports news agency UNB.

Before Monday’s match, the Kings earned 49 points in 19 matches and needed just one win in their remaining three games to become the second club after Abahani Limited to win the BPL trophy three times in a row.