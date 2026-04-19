Messi scores winner as Miami down Colorado on coach debut

Lionel Messi gifted Inter Miami's new coach a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rapids with a brace including a spectacular late winner in front of 75,000 Major League Soccer fans on Saturday.

Shifted to Denver's giant NFL stadium to accommodate the huge demand to see Argentina's World Cup-winning icon, the game appeared to be drifting Colorado's way after a spirited home team fightback from 2-0 down.

But Messi, having already converted a penalty, had other ideas. With just over 10 minutes remaining, the Argentine sprinted onto a through ball sent down the right by Rodrigo De Paul.

He dribbled into the box and somehow threaded a shot with his favorite left foot through three defenders and past the keeper into the corner.