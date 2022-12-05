Football

FIFA World Cup 2022

Saka back, Rashford benched, Sterling unavailable for England v Senegal

Reuters
Al Khor
England's John Stones, Kieran Trippier, James Maddison, Mason Mount and Jordan Pickford on the pitch before the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 match of England v Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on 4 December, 2022Reuters

England manager Gareth Southgate recalled Bukayo Saka to his forward line in place of their Qatar top scorer Marcus Rashford for the FIFA World Cup last-16 clash against Senegal on Sunday.

Saka, who started England’s first two Group B games and scored twice in the opener against Iran, was preferred to Rashford who has netted three times so far at the tournament.

It was Southgate’s only change, meaning Phil Foden keeps his place up front while Kyle Walker and Jordan Henderson, who also came in for the Wales victory, retain their places.

Forward Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for ‘personal reasons’ according to the Football Association.

Senegal, who are attempting to become the first African side to beat England at a World Cup, are without defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye who is suspended after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament in the win over Ecuador.

Nampalys Mendy comes in to replace Gueye in the heart of the midfield while Krepin Diatta, who started the opening game after an injury lay-off, comes in for Pape Gueye.

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane (capt.), Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden

Senegal: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly (capt.), Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Nampalys Mendy, Krepin Diatta, Pathe Ciss, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia

