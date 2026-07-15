Rice declared fit to start for England in World Cup semi-final

England coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed Tuesday that Declan Rice is fit to start in the World Cup semi-final against reigning champions Argentina.

"Everyone is fit to start and everyone was in training except for Jarell (Quansah) who is suspended and Jordan Henderson," Tuchel told reporters in Atlanta on the eve of Wednesday's showdown.

Henderson is out after breaking his arm in a freak accident at the end of England's win over co-hosts Mexico in the last 16. Rice has been struggling with illness and came off at half-time in the quarter-final victory over Norway.