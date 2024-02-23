Messi effect: Apple boss urges MLS clubs to sign more stars

The head of Apple TV’s collaboration with Major League Soccer has urged clubs in the league to follow the example of Inter Miami’s deal with Lionel Messi and sign more top stars.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice-president of services, told reporters at Inter Miami’s 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday that Messi had made a huge impact on subscriptions bringing in new viewers from Europe and South America as well as North America.

“I’m excited that there are teams that are definitely pushing hard. Obviously what Inter Miami has done is an example of that and I think there needs to be more teams doing that and I think there will be,” Cue said.