UK agonises over racial abuse of England football stars

Downing Street noted that new UK legislation coming up will mandate tougher action by social media companies.

Facebook said it had "quickly removed comments and accounts directing abuse" at the footballers.

"No one thing will fix this challenge overnight, but we're committed to keeping our community safe from abuse," it added.

Twitter also claimed it had "removed over 1000 Tweets and permanently suspended" a number of accounts that violated its rules.

"The abhorrent racist abuse directed at England players last night has absolutely no place on Twitter," said a spokesman for the company.

London's police force said it was aware of "a number of offensive and racist social media comments", promising an investigation.

The Metropolitan Police also said it was probing scenes of mayhem after some ticketless fans forced their way into Wembley Stadium.

Greater Manchester Police in northwest England said they were treating as a racist incident the defacement of a mural in the city in honour of Rashford.

Obscenities and Saka's name were daubed over the artwork.