Will Messi play against Jordan?

Argentina had already secured top spot in their group. As a result, Saturday's final group-stage match against Jordan is largely a formality for Lionel Scaloni's side.

That raises an obvious question: will Argentina field their strongest lineup? And will 39-year-old Lionel Messi play?

According to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, Scaloni plans to make several changes against Jordan—but not when it comes to Messi. The captain is expected to feature in the match.

What remains undecided is whether Messi will start or be introduced in the second half to avoid unnecessary physical strain. If Messi is rested or substituted, young midfielder Nicolas Paz is likely to take his place. Messi has already scored five goals at this World Cup and will have another opportunity to add to that tally against Jordan.

Changes are expected elsewhere in the team.