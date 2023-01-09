Wenger to help 'sleeping giant' India develop football talent

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will work with India to develop football talent as the sport's national federation attempts to overhaul its "identity and philosophy", the organisation revealed on Saturday.

India, once called a "sleeping giant" of football by former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, are 106th in world rankings and struggle to grab public attention in the cricket-obsessed country.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has struggled with governance issues and was temporarily suspended by football world governing body FIFA last year.