Football

Argentina make 3 changes to starting XI, Spain unchanged for World Cup final

Reuters
East Rutherford, New Jersey
Argentina's Lionel Messi arrives at the stadium before the match at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni made three changes from the side who came from behind to beat England in the semi-finals, while Luis de la Fuente named an unchanged Spain team for Sunday's World Cup final.

Rodrigo De Paul returns in midfield, Gonzalo Montiel starts at right back and Nicolas Gonzalez comes in on the wing for Argentina.

Argentina's Jose Manuel Lopez and Facundo Medina arrive at the stadium before the match at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.
REUTERS

Giuliano Simeone, Nahuel Molina and Leandro Paredes drop out as Lionel Messi captains Argentina in their title defence.

Lamine Yamal plays up front for Spain after missing training this week following a knock in the semi-final win over France.

Pedro Porro also starts after hamstring discomfort, while Pedri remains among the substitutes.

Spain players inside the stadium before the match at FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 19 July, 2026.
REUTERS

Lineups:

Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (captain), Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal.

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Nicolas Gonzalez; Lionel Messi (captain), Julian Alvarez.

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