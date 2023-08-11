Kane move to Bayern Munich 'imminent', says Spurs boss

Postecoglou is preparing to take charge of his first game in charge of Tottenham at Brentford on Sunday and said he is now planning on life without the club's all-time top goalscorer.

"My understanding is it has progressed to the point where it looks like it will happen," said Postecoglou at his pre-match press conference.

"From that perspective at least it gives us some clarity and we move forward without Harry.

"From my perspective it is just about understanding where we are at and the information I have at the moment is the deal is imminent, but like with all these things, you leave yourself some leeway.

"But moving forward and training today preparing for Brentford, we are doing it without Harry."

Earlier on Friday, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel said the six-time European champions were working on the deal as their "highest priority".