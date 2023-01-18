Elliott's rocket sends troubled Liverpool into fourth round

Jurgen Klopp said he got the reaction he wanted after Harvey Elliott's sublime strike put troubled Liverpool back on track with a 1-0 win at Wolves in Tuesday's FA Cup third-round replay.

Klopp's side came in for scathing criticism after losing their last two Premier League games in desultory fashion at Brighton and Brentford.

But Elliott's brilliant long-range effort in the first half at Molineux secured a much-needed first victory in four games in all competitions.

Ironically, Liverpool's reward for seeing off Wolves is a return trip to Brighton in the fourth round.