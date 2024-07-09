Canada primed for role of giant-killers in Copa semis clash with Argentina

"We know how good Argentina is because we played against them but we also had success in certain moments," Marsch told reporters.

"I said after the (Venezuela) match that we probably have to play a perfect match and maybe even then it may not be enough."

While Canada had learned a lot about Argentina from the opening group match Marsch said Messi's side would probably move up a gear in the semi-finals.

Messi was on the pitch for the whole of Argentina's quarter-final shootout win over Ecuador despite dealing with a muscle injury during the group stage.