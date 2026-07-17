Do goals in third-place play-off count in Golden Boot race?

“None of these players, none of the French players want to play this match. They want to play in the final. We gave everything to be in the final.”

That was England coach Thomas Tuchel’s reaction after his side’s semi-final defeat. England’s dream of lifting the World Cup ended with their loss to Argentina, while France’s was dashed by Spain.

However, neither team’s World Cup campaign is over yet. France and England will meet Saturday (Bangladesh time Sunday) in the third-place play-off.