Do goals in third-place play-off count in Golden Boot race?
“None of these players, none of the French players want to play this match. They want to play in the final. We gave everything to be in the final.”
That was England coach Thomas Tuchel’s reaction after his side’s semi-final defeat. England’s dream of lifting the World Cup ended with their loss to Argentina, while France’s was dashed by Spain.
However, neither team’s World Cup campaign is over yet. France and England will meet Saturday (Bangladesh time Sunday) in the third-place play-off.
Interest in the match is usually low, both among the teams and the fans. This year, however, the third-place play-off carries particular significance for at least four players, because goals scored in the match count towards the tournament’s overall tally.
In other words, goals in the third-place play-off are included in the Golden Boot standings.
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé jointly lead the Golden Boot race with eight goals each. Messi currently holds the advantage thanks to one more assist.
Norway’s Erling Haaland has seven goals, but with his team eliminated in the quarter-finals, he has no further chance to add to his tally.
England’s Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have six goals each, while France’s Ousmane Dembele and Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal have scored five apiece.
Saturday’s France–England match is therefore not only a battle for third place but could also play a decisive role in determining the Golden Boot winner.
The third-place play-off has influenced the Golden Boot race before. Seven Golden Boot winners scored in the match.
Four of them — Germany’s Thomas Muller (2010), Croatia’s Davor Suker (1998), Italy’s Salvatore Schillaci (1990) and Brazil’s Leonidas (1938) — secured the tournament’s top scorer award thanks to goals they scored in the third-place play-off.
Poland’s Grzegorz Lato (1974), Portugal’s Eusebio (1966) and France’s Just Fontaine (1958) also found the net in the third-place play-off, although they would have won the Golden Boot even without those goals.
Under FIFA rules, if two or more players finish level on goals, the first tie-breaker is assists. If they are still level, the player who has played fewer minutes is ranked higher. In other words, FIFA determines the Golden Boot by the following order: most goals, most assists, and fewest minutes played.
That means France’s Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, along with England’s Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, all remain in contention for the Golden Boot. Messi will then enter the final knowing exactly what he needs to do to claim the award.