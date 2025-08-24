Barca complete late comeback win as Atletico drop more points in Liga

Barcelona fought back from two goals down at newly-promoted Levante to win 3-2 on Saturday, while Atletico Madrid dropped more points from a winning position.

First-half goals by Ivan Romero and Jose Luis Morales gave Levante a shock lead against the champions in Valencia, before Pedri and Ferran Torres struck twice in quick succession after half-time to level the match.

Hansi Flick's side looked destined for a draw on a near-waterlogged pitch until an Unai Elgezabal own-goal in injury time gave them a second win to start the new season.

"They made it very difficult for us, we have to improve a lot," Flick told his post-match press conference.