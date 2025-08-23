Kane hits hat trick as Bayern make 'statement' in Bundesliga opener

Harry Kane hit a hat-trick, Michael Olise a double and newcomer Luis Diaz also scored as Bayern Munich made a "statement" against RB Leipzig 6-0 at home in the Bundesliga season opener on Friday.

Bayern's big-money arrivals, all brought in from the Premier League across the past three seasons, were dominant as the Bavarians begun their title defence in style.

Olise scored twice in the first half, either side of a Diaz strike. Not to be outdone, Kane scored three goals in the second half -- with two assists coming from Diaz, to bring Bayern's total to 6-0.

Kane told the Bundesliga website "after we went into half-time 3-0 up, I said to myself 'I have to get on that scoresheet'."